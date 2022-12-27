MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Down 6.6%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) shares fell 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31. 1,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 258,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha Trading Down 6.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 275.0% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,130 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,667,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,344,000 after acquiring an additional 395,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 8.4% in the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,515,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,010,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,202,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 133,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.