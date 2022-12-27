Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $17.53 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Metahero has a market cap of $17.53 million and $473,396.13 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.92 or 0.01484834 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007953 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00018449 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00032221 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000466 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.26 or 0.01726430 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

