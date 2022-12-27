MetisDAO (METIS) Price Tops $16.58 on Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $16.58 or 0.00098787 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $73.04 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037191 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00039772 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019933 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00226827 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.60079973 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,331,212.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

