MetisDAO Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.31 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $16.45 or 0.00098469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $72.44 million and $2.31 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037309 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00039807 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00020080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00228037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.60079973 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,331,212.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

