Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,134,000 after acquiring an additional 105,788 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 118.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $48.86. 173,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,795,118. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.62.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

