MiL.k 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.28 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $56.00 million and $1.28 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001331 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,387,956 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

