Moller Financial Services Buys 7,566 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moller Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.0% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VEA opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92.

