Moller Financial Services Cuts Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Moller Financial Services trimmed its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,749.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,688,000 after acquiring an additional 862,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 3,191.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 166,764 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 308,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 131,986 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 128,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,605,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of PBW stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62.

