Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) CEO Acquires $10,590.00 in Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CEO Prasad Gundumogula bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $10,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,390,448 shares in the company, valued at $67,674,844.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Prasad Gundumogula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 1,900 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $15,580.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 2,700 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $22,302.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 2,200 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $16,676.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 2,000 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,720.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 7,000 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 15,000 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $129,300.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 9,000 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $81,720.00.

Mondee Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOND traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 48,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,525. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.07. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

Institutional Trading of Mondee

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Mondee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Mondee in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOND shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mondee in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mondee in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.

