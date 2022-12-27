Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on January 13th

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

