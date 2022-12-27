Moonbeam (GLMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $171.01 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $171.01 million and $4.05 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00069604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00055276 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001006 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008037 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022643 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004128 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 490,467,332 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

