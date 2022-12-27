Moonbeam Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $171.29 million and $3.85 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00002081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00055014 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000997 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008016 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022836 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004099 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 490,437,805 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.