Moonriver Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.27 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $40.37 million and $2.27 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $6.82 or 0.00040864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $880.77 or 0.05274930 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00500164 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,948.26 or 0.29634992 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,603,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,917,020 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

