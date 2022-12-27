Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 1,406 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total value of $301,333.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,690,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,435,305.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.31. The stock had a trading volume of 65,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,437. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.58.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Morningstar by 866.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,449,000 after buying an additional 1,212,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Morningstar by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,407,000 after buying an additional 53,747 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Morningstar by 11.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,354,000 after buying an additional 50,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also

