MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $35.97 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

