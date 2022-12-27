Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 318,428 shares.The stock last traded at $59.30 and had previously closed at $59.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.92.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $944.83 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 15.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $63,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,150.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,780,000 after buying an additional 68,291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 31.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 311,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 74,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

