MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $1.19

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.16. MultiPlan shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 3,016 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MPLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MultiPlan to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
MultiPlan Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $725.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 31.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 408.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 110,559 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
Further Reading
