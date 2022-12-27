MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $1.19

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.16. MultiPlan shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 3,016 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MultiPlan to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $725.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,287 shares in the company, valued at $148,891.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 31.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 408.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 110,559 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

