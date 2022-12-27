My DeFi Pet Achieves Market Cap of $736,937.43 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $736,937.43 and approximately $729,595.59 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.01488676 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008052 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00018584 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032494 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.87 or 0.01727090 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.