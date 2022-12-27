My DeFi Pet One Day Trading Volume Reaches $776,667.81 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $729,125.53 and approximately $776,667.81 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.27 or 0.01485279 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007992 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00018418 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00032563 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000466 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.80 or 0.01727740 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

