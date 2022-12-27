My Personal CFO LLC Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

My Personal CFO LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises 0.9% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,835,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,210,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,277 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,878,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,367,000 after acquiring an additional 83,396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,980,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,346,000 after acquiring an additional 519,339 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 534,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 447,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 158,910 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,611. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.