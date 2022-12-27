My Personal CFO LLC Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

My Personal CFO LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises 0.9% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,835,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,210,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,277 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,878,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,367,000 after acquiring an additional 83,396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,980,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,346,000 after acquiring an additional 519,339 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 534,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 447,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 158,910 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,611. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last quarter.

