My Personal CFO LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

My Personal CFO LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.5% of My Personal CFO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.51. 35,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,673. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

