Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,102,859,000 after buying an additional 443,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture Stock Up 0.2 %

Accenture Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $266.68. 5,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,245. The company has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.18. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

