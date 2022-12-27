Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 550 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Unilever by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.02. 21,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

