National HealthCare Co. (NHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous dividend of $0.52.

National HealthCare has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $948.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.28. National HealthCare has a 1-year low of $57.61 and a 1-year high of $75.35.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 4.77%.

In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $117,958.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,275.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 7,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $467,384.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $117,958.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,275.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,025 shares of company stock worth $734,280. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in National HealthCare by 78.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 8.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 42.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $217,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

