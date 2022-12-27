National Research Co. (NRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on January 13th

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

National Research has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.8% annually over the last three years.

National Research Stock Performance

Shares of NRC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. National Research has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $927.85 million, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $32,269.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,183,657.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,963,462. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the first quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in National Research by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in National Research by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of National Research by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

