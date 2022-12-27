Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Natural Alternatives International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $8.42 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
