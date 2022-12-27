Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natural Alternatives International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $8.42 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

