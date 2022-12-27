NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,203,006 shares.The stock last traded at $6.53 and had previously closed at $6.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 310 ($3.74) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 370 ($4.47) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.22) to GBX 370 ($4.47) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.15.

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NatWest Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 831,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,074,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after buying an additional 107,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 576,589 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 4,622.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,086,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,762,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 134,908 shares during the period. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

