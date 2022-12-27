Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.74

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.45 million and $0.74 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00115519 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00195311 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00045133 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00055375 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,156,261 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

