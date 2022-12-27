NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Up 2.4% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00008010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $56.96 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00068592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00054416 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001005 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023678 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004139 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.35256008 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $36,041,315.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

