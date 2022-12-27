New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYMTM opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.52.
