New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYMTM opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.52.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

