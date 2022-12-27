Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:NXR.UN)

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 1.4 %

NXR.UN stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 125,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,584. The firm has a market cap of C$649.79 million and a P/E ratio of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.50. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$14.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXR.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.75 target price on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

