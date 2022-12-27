NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,643 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.6% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.77. 102,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,242,565. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average is $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $184.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $170.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $127.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

