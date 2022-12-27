Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of Northland Power stock traded up C$0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$37.67. 704,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,155. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$34.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$555.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Northland Power

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. ATB Capital increased their price target on Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.52.

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.