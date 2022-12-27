Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Sells $27,398.25 in Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) Director Andrew Forte sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $27,398.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Norwood Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. Norwood Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $34.75.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.