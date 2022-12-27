NULS (NULS) Price Tops $0.19

NULS (NULS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, NULS has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $18.64 million and $566,185.73 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

