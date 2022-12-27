Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Down to $2.08

Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $1.93. Nutex Health shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 7,648 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
Nutex Health Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33.
Institutional Trading of Nutex Health
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutex Health (NUTX)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.