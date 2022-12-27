Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Down to $2.08

Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $1.93. Nutex Health shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 7,648 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

Nutex Health Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUTX. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

