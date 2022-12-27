OFG Bancorp (OFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 17th

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OFG traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. 303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,981. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 25.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

In other news, Director Edwin Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $285,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $570,100 in the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 11.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

See Also

