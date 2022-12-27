OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.20.

OGE opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 35.70%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 126.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in OGE Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

