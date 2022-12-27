Ontology Gas Price Hits $0.23 (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $74.77 million and $1.87 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001358 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $874.30 or 0.05211032 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00498647 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,957.01 or 0.29545088 BTC.

Ontology Gas Token Profile

Ontology Gas’ launch date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,807,147 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

