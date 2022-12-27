Ontology One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.12 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $136.40 million and $6.12 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,207.96 or 0.07240770 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00030866 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00069593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00055462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008038 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

