Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Opsens Trading Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS OPSSF opened at $1.39 on Friday. Opsens has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

