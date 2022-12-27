OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 676.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,736 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 2.71% of OptimumBank worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.