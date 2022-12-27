OriginTrail Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $62.07 million and $5.19 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

