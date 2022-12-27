Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Otonomy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $4.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy
Otonomy Company Profile
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otonomy (OTIC)
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.