Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Otonomy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $4.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy

Otonomy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 129.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,153 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 7,609.6% in the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,282,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter valued at $1,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

