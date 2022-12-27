Oxen Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $167,902.66 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,777.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00414870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021209 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.00862108 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00094672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00610932 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00258208 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,260,038 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

