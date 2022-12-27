Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 57,575 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,575 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Wealth grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.04. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $115.58.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

