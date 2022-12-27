Parkside Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 6,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.44.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $344.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66. The stock has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.27 and its 200 day moving average is $331.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

