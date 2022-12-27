Parkside Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,635 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Bunge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $74,642,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Bunge in the second quarter valued at about $50,867,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day moving average of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

