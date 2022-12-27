Parkside Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. CF Industries comprises 1.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 19.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after buying an additional 19,294 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 399.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 23,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 188.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 285.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 110.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.23.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day moving average is $98.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.