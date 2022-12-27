Parkside Investments LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

